Brave couple fights off nighttime intruders, suspect held

PRAYAGRAJ The Tharwai police unit has arrested a suspect in connection with a brutal assault on a local couple by intruders who forcibly entered their residence late on Friday night, ostensibly with the intent to commit a robbery. Representative pic (HT File)

The victims, Ashok Singh, who operates a coaching centre, and his wife Neetu, along with their daughter Ekta, were admitted to SRN Hospital for medical treatment. After a thorough evaluation, they were discharged on Sunday, demonstrating remarkable strength and resilience.

In response to this, multiple police teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), launched intensive raids in pursuit of the miscreants. With the invaluable aid of CCTV footage, law enforcement managed to detain a suspect.

The incident unfolded when the family, residing in Jaitwardih village, was asleep in their courtyard on Saturday night. Intruders breached their premises by scaling the boundary walls around 1 am.

Alerted by the commotion, Ashok and Neetu confronted the intruders, managing to detain one of them momentarily. In a desperate bid to free their accomplice, the other intruders resorted to violence, using a sharp-edged weapon to assault Ashok, who sustained injuries. Neetu, attempting to aid her husband, was also harmed during the altercation. The assailants eventually fled the scene upon Ekta’s cry for help.

In their quest to identify and locate the miscreants, Tharwai police reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity. Notably, the recordings captured a group of youths loitering near a nearby petrol pump, potentially relevant to the case.

Subsequently, a person bearing a resemblance to one of the suspects was taken into custody by the authorities. The police are further leveraging surveillance technology to enhance their efforts in identifying and tracking down the culprits.

