Bravehearts paid tribute on Armed Forces Veterans’ Day

LUCKNOW The seventh Indian Armed Forces Veterans’ Day was observed across the country on Saturday morning. In Lucknow, veterans of the armed forces assembled at the Smritika War Memorial and remembered departed officers of the three wings -- the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was also held in their memory.

Lieutenant general Vivek Kashyap, chief of staff of Surya Command, led the proceedings alongside station commanders and around a hundred veterans from Lucknow paid their respects. The ceremony lasted for a couple of hours during which serving officers also got the opportunity to interact with veterans.

Around 400 people -- including serving officers of the Lucknow regiment, jawans, and disabled officers -- attended the event. The Indian Armed Forces Veterans’ Day is being observed since 2017 in recognition of Field Marshall KM Cariappa, the first commander-in-chief of Indian Armed Forces who retired on this date -- January 14 -- in 1953.