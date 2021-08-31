Bring UP-like population control bill: Akhara Parishad urges Centre

Mahant Narendra Giri, president, Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP)— the apex decision-making body of 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country— has urged the Centre to also bring a population control bill on the lines of the UP government’s step in this regard for maintaining the balance of religious and social structure in the country.

“The bill should be binding on every state and there should not be any option for a state government to opt out. The Akhara Parishad appeals to PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah that the country should have such a law which helps in maintaining the crucial balance between communities,” said Giri in a recorded video communiqué issued on Tuesday.

On the issue of some Muslim leaders supporting Taliban, Giri once again reiterated that government should take action against such Muslim religious leaders who are supporting Taliban.

“The city of Kandahar in Afghanistan was once ruled by a Hindu king as is mentioned in our epic Mahabharata. However, today people of Hindu and Sikh communities have left Afghanistan which is a blatant example of what can happen in India too if the population balance of communities is not maintained,” he added.

Giri also appealed to Muslim religious leaders to take action against those people, of their own community, who supported Taliban. “Those who support the terrorist organisation like Taliban should be treated as traitors and arrested. How can one speak in favour of an organisation which gets an open support of our enemy Pakistan?” questioned Giri.

Welcoming CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement regarding implementing a ban on sale of liquor and meat in Mathura, ABAP president termed this a landmark move. While speaking at Krishnotsava-2021 programme at Mathura on Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath had announced a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura. He also suggested that those engaged in liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura that was once known for producing huge quantity of milk.