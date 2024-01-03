close_game
British woman found dead in Goa, cops say no foul play

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 02:42 PM IST

The Goa police said there were no apparent external injuries on the British woman’s body and added that they do not suspect any foul play

The body of a 45-year-old woman, identified as UK national Emma Louise, was found lying in a church compound, a portion of which extends to the beach, in Goa’s Agonda on Tuesday night, prompting police to register a case of unnatural death.

A British woman’s body was found lying in a church compound, a portion of which extends to the beach, in Goa’s Agonda. (Representative Image)
A British woman's body was found lying in a church compound, a portion of which extends to the beach, in Goa's Agonda. (Representative Image)

Police, who have refused to speculate on the cause of death, said that there were no apparent external injuries on the body.

“She was found with no injuries, her clothes and possessions including mobile phone and identity documents were intact. We do not suspect foul play. We can comment on the cause of death only after the postmortem,” police inspector Chandrakant Gawas said.

Police said Louise was a frequent visitor to Goa and was travelling with friends who have been informed of her demise.

“Her friends and family have been informed of the incident. The consulate and embassy too have been kept in the loop,” South Goa superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Dhania said.

“The body will be handed over to the relatives after the completion of formalities,” he added.

