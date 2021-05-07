BSF seizes 298 pulse oximeters smuggled in through Indo-Bangla border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 298 oximeters while they were being smuggled from Bangladesh to West Bengal’s Nadia district.

An official said an alleged smuggler has been arrested and that it was the first such seizure of pulse oximeters, which are in much demand as the second Covid-19 wave has triggered a shortage of medical equipment in India. Oximeters are used to measure oxygen levels.

“The oximeters were hidden in a plastic bag along with onions. The accused, a 19-year-old college student, got ₹300 for the delivery. The youth along with the seized items was handed over to the local police,” said the official.

The India-Bangladesh border is porous and covers a significant portion of the riverine territory.