An unidentified man was found dead with multiple bullet injuries in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Tuesday, prompting police to launch a murder investigation, officials said. Bullet-riddled body found in Madhubani village

The body was recovered from an agricultural field near the Kosi canal between Dahila and Jatiahi villages in Parjuar panchayat under Arer police station limits of the Benipatti sub-division. According to police, locals noticed the body during a cleaning drive in the area and immediately alerted the authorities.

Station house officer of Arer police station, Anand Shankar Gaurav, reached the spot with a police team after receiving information and informed senior officers about the incident.

Benipatti sub-divisional police officer Amit Kumar said the body bore around six bullet marks, indicating that the man was likely shot dead. “Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts and a dog squad were called to the scene to collect evidence and assist in the investigation,” he said.

The police also deployed teams from the technical cell and the District Intelligence Unit (DIU) to assist in the probe. The deceased is believed to be around 30–35 years old, though his identity has not yet been established.

The body has been sent to Madhubani Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said efforts are underway to identify the victim by circulating photographs among nearby villages.