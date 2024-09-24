Bundelkhand University: Two assaulted by seniors, three students rusticated

Two newly admitted students in Bundelkhand University were severely thrashed by seniors inside the hostel premises of the campus where they had gone to take possession of the rooms allotted to them. A video documenting the incident went viral on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Acting on the complaint by the victims, the university authorities have rusticated three students from the hostel.

Two students of MBA(FM) first year were allotted two rooms in Samta Hostel on the BU campus. When the duo went to take possession of the rooms, their seniors attacked them with sticks, and were repeatedly abused.

The duo somehow managed to escape from the place and reported the matter to the university authorities. Senior officials along with security guards rushed to the hostel. Sources also revealed the presence of day scholars and boys inside the hostel at the time of thrashing, who were not even enrolled in the university.

Registrar Vinay Kumar Singh said, “we have rusticated three students from the hostel who were prima facie found involved in the incident. The matter has been further referred to the proctorial board for a detailed investigation after which further action will be taken.”

The incident comes close on the heels of an agitation by dozens of girls in the girls’ hostel, demanding the removal of their warden while citing a number of issues, including lack of cleanliness and substandard food.