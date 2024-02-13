Bus mishap in Pratapgarh leaves 17 Bahraich pilgrims injured

Over a dozen pilgrims going to Prayagraj from Bahraich suffered injuries after the private bus they were in ran into a road divider, in Kohdaur area of Pratapgarh district, in the wee hours of Tuesday. The bus at the accident site in Pratapgarh (HT Photo)

The seriously injured travellers were referred to the medical college after primary treatment, police officials said.

Sixty-five pilgrims from Bahraich and Gonda, including women and children, were going to the Magh Mela in a private bus. The bus left Badgadwa Bazar in Bahraich on Monday night. It had reached the toll plaza on Ram Vangaman Path on the Pratapgarh-Amethi border when the accident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

On impact, the front wheels of the bus got detached. Over a dozen passengers, including women, suffered injuries in the accident while the bus driver and cleaner fled from the spot.

Locals rushed to the site on hearing cries of passengers and called the police.

SHO of Kohdaur police station, Priti Katiyar, reached the spot and started rescue operations. Police sent 17 injured pilgrims to the nearby community health centre .(CHC).

The SHO also arranged for food etc for the pilgrims.

Katiyar said some of the seriously injured passengers identified as Arun, 35, Dhaniram, 50, Puddan, 60, and Mohit, 25, were referred to the medical college for treatment.

Police called the bus owner who sent another bus to the spot. The unhurt pilgrims set off for Prayagraj in the other bus.