Capt Amarinder calls on Khattar on day Lok Sabha passes Bill to repeal farm laws
Capt Amarinder calls on Khattar on day Lok Sabha passes Bill to repeal farm laws

Former Congress leader is hoping for a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections
Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh calling on Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 05:08 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence in Chandigarh on Monday.

The meeting came on a day when the Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha.

“This was a simple courtesy meeting with Khattar Sahab,” Capt Amarinder Singh told reporters later.

The former Congress leader is hoping for a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Capt Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi replaced him as chief minister.

After his unceremonious exit, Capt Amarinder Singh launched the Punjab Lok Congress.

