Case against cops after abduction accused escapes from moving train

A case was registered at the Government Railway Police (GRP) Agra Fort station against a sub-inspector, a woman head constable, a constable and an accused who allegedly absconded from the moving Madhubani Express while it was passing through Agra district. The case was registered on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Jai Prakash of Padari police station in Mirzapur. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Deputy superintendent of police (SP) GRP at Agra Rajesh Dixit said on Monday that the matter was being investigated by an inspector at GRP Agra Fort, while efforts were underway to nab absconding accused Suraj Kumar Pandey in coordination with Mirzapur police.

The accused was being brought from Surat in Gujarat to Mirzapur in police custody by cops from Padari police station in connection with a minor girl’s abduction case when he allegedly escaped from the moving train on the night of September 4-5.

Those named in the FIR are sub-inspector Vijay Shankar Yadav, woman head constable Geeta, constable Neeraj Kumar and accused Suraj Kumar Pandey alias Harsh Pandey. They were booked on September 5 under Sections 261 (public servant negligently allowing a person to escape) and 262 (escape from lawful custody) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Jai Prakash of Padari police station in Mirzapur.

A police team from Padari police station in Mirzapur, led by Sub-Inspector Vijay Shankar Yadav, left on September 2 to recover the abducted minor girl and arrest the accused in Surat, Gujarat.

However, according to the FIR, a copy of which is with HT, accused Suraj Kumar Pandey allegedly jumped from the moving train around 12.30am on the intervening night of September 4 and 5, when it was between Shringarpur and Kirawali stations in Agra district. Police launched a search but could not trace the absconding accused.