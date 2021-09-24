Home / Cities / Others / Cash van guard killed in Madhubani, 40 lakh looted
Armed robbers on Friday shot dead guard of a van carrying cash to a bank in Madhubani and looted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 lakh before fleeing the spot while firing in air, the police said. (AFP)
Armed robbers on Friday shot dead guard of a van carrying cash to a bank in Madhubani and looted 40 lakh before fleeing the spot while firing in air, the police said. (AFP)
others

Cash van guard killed in Madhubani, 40 lakh looted

Police investigation found that the private company handling cash had not taken adequate security measures.
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:08 PM IST

PATNA

Armed robbers on Friday shot dead guard of a van carrying cash to a bank in Madhubani and looted 40 lakh before fleeing the spot while firing in air, the police said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said that six masked men riding motorcycles intercepted the LIC cash ban bringing money to Madhubani branch of Axis bank just when it was about to unload the cash. One of them, wearing a red shirt, entered the van and shot the guard. The injured guard, identified as Shiv Kumar Rai, was rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police are scanning footages from CCTVs in the area.

Eyewitnesses said the miscreants fired more than 10 rounds in the air to scare away people while fleeing.

Madhubani superintendent of police (SP) Dr Satya Prakash, who visited the spot, said, “Three suspects have been detained and police are carrying out several locations. Some CCTV footages captured images of criminals and police are trying to ascertain their identities.”

Police investigation has also found that the private company handling cash had not taken adequate security measures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.