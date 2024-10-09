CBI to investigate 41 cases of online trading scam in Assam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to investigate 41 cases related to financial scams linked to online trading in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. In September this year, the Assam cabinet decided to handover 32 cases related to the trading investment scam to the CBI. (PTI Photo)

“To ensure a fair investigation on the online stock trading scam, we requested Govt of India to formally hand over all 41 registered cases to the CBI. CBI is officially taking over this matter and we’ll extend all possible support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest,” Sarma said on social media platform X.

Sharing a copy of the consent letter issued by the central government, Sarma said Assam has given its formal consent for the central agency to take over the investigation, and also extended the powers and jurisdiction of the CBI under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, to investigate all 41 cases registered in the state.

“Dispur, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in the State of Assam for investigation of the offences or classes of offences notified under section 3 of said the Act, as amended from time to time, alleged to have been committed by employees of the Central Government, Central Public Sector Undertakings and Private persons (whether acting separately or in conjunction with the employees of Central Government/Central Government Undertakings) subject,” the letter read.

“However, to the condition that no such investigation shall be taken up in cases relating to the public servants of State Government except with the prior written permission of the State Government. All previous general consent for any other offences and consent accorded on case-to-case basis for any other offence by the State Government shall also remain in force,” the letter further stated.

According to sources within Assam Police, the CBI is expected to start the investigation in a month once the process of handing over the cases is complete.

In September this year, the Assam cabinet decided to handover 32 cases related to the trading investment scam to the CBI. Before that the police made several arrests, including 22-year-old Bishal Phukan, followed by actor Sumi Bora and her husband.

Later, the chief minister met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the issue.