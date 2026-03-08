CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam concludes board season for students
Students said the paper focused on conceptual clarity and application-based questions across History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.
Thousands of students across the city appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination on Saturday, the final paper of the ongoing board examinations, bringing the nearly month-long exam season to a close.
Teachers said the Social Science paper, which covers History, Geography, Political Science and Economics, followed the pattern seen in recent CBSE exams, focusing more on conceptual clarity, application-based approach and competency-based learning rather than rote memorisation.
Students who left the examination centres described the paper as moderate and largely manageable. “The paper was overall quite easy. Most questions were based on concepts and understanding rather than rote learning. A few questions were slightly unexpected, like the one on body mass index and soil formation, but they were manageable if you had conceptual clarity. Overall, it was a balanced paper, similar in level to the other exams this year, focusing on application and competency along with some direct theory questions,” said Divyam Mehta, a Class X student of Heritage Xperiential Learning School.
Another student, Vedant Anand from St Xavier’s High School, Sector 49, said the exam felt shorter than expected. “The paper was really easy. I thought it would be lengthy, but it was a short paper. I was able to finish the whole exam in under two hours, and at a quick pace, it could have been completed in around one and a half hours. If a student had gone through their notes properly, scoring above 90 marks would not be difficult,” he said.
Sidak Ahuja from GD Goenka Public School said the paper rewarded students who had a strong grasp of concepts and had practised previous years’ question papers. “Most questions were clear for students who had prepared well, making the paper manageable,” Ahuja said.
With the final paper over, many students said they are looking forward to a break before deciding on their stream choices for Class 11, while schools are expected to begin preparations for the upcoming academic session in the coming weeks.
