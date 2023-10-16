News / Cities / Others / Celebrating Artistry: Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio hosts 2023 design exhibition in Lucknow

Celebrating Artistry: Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio hosts 2023 design exhibition in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2023 06:16 PM IST

The exhibition dazzled visitors with an array of artistic 3D and 2D models, as well as over 250 captivating canvas paintings.

Lucknow In a dazzling showcase of creative talent, Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio took the lead in providing a platform for aspiring design enthusiasts at the grand exhibition of 2023 in Lucknow. The event, held on Sunday, presented an impressive collection of more than 5,000 student-created artworks spanning the realms of design, architecture, and fine arts.

The creative spectacle brought together over 50 esteemed design colleges and institutes. (HT Photo)
The creative spectacle brought together over 50 esteemed design colleges and institutes. (HT Photo)

The exhibition dazzled visitors with an array of artistic 3D and 2D models, as well as over 250 captivating canvas paintings. Drawing attention from across the nation, this creative spectacle brought together over 50 esteemed design colleges and institutes. The victors of the preceding Design Hunt competition were also honoured.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

At the exhibition’s inauguration, an assembly of distinguished guests graced the event. The lineup included the presence of luminaries such as MLC Pawan Singh Chauhan, Member of Parliament Jaya Devi, renowned actor Anil Rastogi, and business leader Sandeep Bansal, alongside Jai Krishna Agarwal, former principal of the College of Art and Craft, and Jawaid Alam, CBSE coordinator. These eminent figures explored the exhibits, engaging in enlightening discussions with students about their innovative models and captivating paintings, among other subjects.

Bhanwar Rathore, the founder of the Design Studio, shared his motivation with all the participants. He underscored the growing significance of design as an exceptional career choice in today’s global landscape. Rathore proudly highlighted how alumni of his institution have secured prestigious positions both in India and overseas.

Notably, Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio has garnered an esteemed reputation as the foremost name in design education. The studio offers comprehensive coaching for entrance exams to renowned design, architecture, and engineering institutes.

With an expansive presence across India, boasting 85 branches, including five in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Studio’s commitment to nurturing creative talent is evident. In Uttar Pradesh, the Studio maintains branches in Hazratganj and Aliganj, Lucknow, as well as two in Swaroop Nagar and Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur, and one in Varanasi.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out