Celebrating Artistry: Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio hosts 2023 design exhibition in Lucknow

Lucknow In a dazzling showcase of creative talent, Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio took the lead in providing a platform for aspiring design enthusiasts at the grand exhibition of 2023 in Lucknow. The event, held on Sunday, presented an impressive collection of more than 5,000 student-created artworks spanning the realms of design, architecture, and fine arts. The creative spectacle brought together over 50 esteemed design colleges and institutes. (HT Photo)

The exhibition dazzled visitors with an array of artistic 3D and 2D models, as well as over 250 captivating canvas paintings. Drawing attention from across the nation, this creative spectacle brought together over 50 esteemed design colleges and institutes. The victors of the preceding Design Hunt competition were also honoured.

At the exhibition’s inauguration, an assembly of distinguished guests graced the event. The lineup included the presence of luminaries such as MLC Pawan Singh Chauhan, Member of Parliament Jaya Devi, renowned actor Anil Rastogi, and business leader Sandeep Bansal, alongside Jai Krishna Agarwal, former principal of the College of Art and Craft, and Jawaid Alam, CBSE coordinator. These eminent figures explored the exhibits, engaging in enlightening discussions with students about their innovative models and captivating paintings, among other subjects.

Bhanwar Rathore, the founder of the Design Studio, shared his motivation with all the participants. He underscored the growing significance of design as an exceptional career choice in today’s global landscape. Rathore proudly highlighted how alumni of his institution have secured prestigious positions both in India and overseas.

Notably, Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio has garnered an esteemed reputation as the foremost name in design education. The studio offers comprehensive coaching for entrance exams to renowned design, architecture, and engineering institutes.

With an expansive presence across India, boasting 85 branches, including five in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Studio’s commitment to nurturing creative talent is evident. In Uttar Pradesh, the Studio maintains branches in Hazratganj and Aliganj, Lucknow, as well as two in Swaroop Nagar and Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur, and one in Varanasi.

