Central government team in Pune to assess Covid situation
PUNE With Covid-19 cases in the city spiking, a central government team arrived on Tuesday, to take a review of the situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.
Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The central team arrived in the city. Nipun Vinayak, joint secretary, ministry of health, is here. They are having meetings with officials representing the various health machineries. Their aim is to analyse the Covid situation in Pune district and the trend for this year. They will submit a report to the state and central government.”
Meanwhile, officers from the district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) declined commenting on the central team’s, but confirmed that the team visited places in the city and had discussions with various government agencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro-SPPU’s Space Technology Cell invites research proposals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central government team in Pune to assess Covid situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No handling of products by customers: Tulshibaug tightens Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plague, H1N1 & Covid-19: 103-year-old Naidu Hospital is Pune’s first line of defence in battle against contagious diseases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Teenager rapes 5-year-old girl in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic Sanskriti: The new ABCs of plantations and maintaining green areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Telangana village celebrates birth of girl child with festive fervour
- Haridaspur, a small village in Kondapur block, about 70 km from Hyderabad, celebrates birth of every girl child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s legacy waste to affect it’s rankings in Swachh Survekshan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 set to attend Maharashtra budget session test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Building a health care staff pool was Maharashtra’s biggest challenge’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra did well in handling Covid-19 pandemic: Governor in address to legislature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Mumbai murder: Domestic help, his friend held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Final-year MBBS exams: Students from Maharashtra fear offline tests amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t hear cases if social distancing is not followed: Bombay HC to lawyers, litigants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccinations at nine more hospitals, including 2 private hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox