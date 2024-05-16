 Centre to reconsider decision of scrapping free movement regime: Nagaland govt - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre to reconsider decision of scrapping free movement regime: Nagaland govt

ByAlice Yhoshü
May 16, 2024 07:34 PM IST

The Nagaland assembly on March 1 adopted a resolution urging Centre to reconsider its decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and suspend the free movement regime with the neighbouring country

With various Naga civil society organizations continuing to raise concerns on the decision of the Government of India to do away with the free movement regime (FMR) with Myanmar and fence the Indo-Myanmar border, Nagaland cabinet headed by chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday asked those organisations to have patience as the Central government has assured to reconsider the matter.

The India-Myanmar border. (File)
The India-Myanmar border. (File)

Following a cabinet meeting in Kohima, state government spokesperson and minister of parliamentary affairs KG Kenye told journalists that the state assembly has already passed a resolution in this regard and requested the Centre to reconsider their decision of scrapping of FMR. “Since the state government is taking all necessary action with the Government of India and Government of India has also assured to reconsider the issue, the NGOs (non-government organisations) are requested to have patience till Government of India takes a considered decision in this regard,” Kenye said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Nagaland assembly on March 1 adopted a resolution urging the Union government to reconsider its recent decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and suspend the FMR with the neighbouring country, becoming the second state after Mizoram to take such step. India shares 1,643-kilometre border with Myanmar, running through four northeastern states —Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Of this, Nagaland shares a 215-km border with Myanmar. The FMR, established in 2018 as part of the Centre’s Act East policy, allows cross-border movement up to 16 km without a visa.

The 60-member opposition-less state assembly had resolved to appeal to the Centre to work out regulations for movement of people across the boundary in consultation with the people inhabiting the border areas, and for suitably bringing in the village council authorities concerned in the entire system of regulations.

The March assembly resolution recognizes that Naga people live on either side of the international border and the Centre’s decision to suspend the FMR and fence the Indo-Myanmar boundary would seriously disrupt the age-old historical, social, tribal, and economic ties of the Naga people living on both sides of the international border.

“These measures will cause immense hardship and inconvenience, and also agony to the Naga people living in the Indo-Myanmar border areas due to the fact that the traditional land holding system straddles across the international border in many areas, and people have to cross the international border on a daily basis for their normal cultivation activities,” it stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Centre to reconsider decision of scrapping free movement regime: Nagaland govt

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On