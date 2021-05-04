Centre for World University Rankings has IISER in top six per cent globally

PUNE The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has been ranked in the top six per cent of universities worldwide, by the Centre for World University Rankings.

These rankings are based on information that CWUR gathers through databases and other sources, and not through university submissions.

A total of 68 universities and institutes from India have been ranked in the CWUR Global 2000 list.

The 2021-22 edition of CWUR’s Global 2000 list ranked IISER Pune 1,124 in the world, out of 19,788 universities.

The list also ranks IISER Pune 22nd nationally, and at 330 in the regional (Asia) level.

Among the performance indicators that CWUR employs, IISER Pune scored in the research performance category.

CWUR is a consulting organisation providing policy advice and strategic insights to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes.

CWUR sources data on these parameters through databases and global lists, and does not rely on surveys and data submission by universities.

“We are very happy to be listed in the top 2000 Global list by the CWUR. IISER Pune’s score is largely because of our research performance, and I would like to commend our researchers for this. Such an indicator of institutional performance would certainly help boost the morale of our researchers in these difficult times. I am sure that our researchers will do even better in future.” said IISER Pune director Professor Jayant Udgaonkar.