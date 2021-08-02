Home / Cities / Others / Centre rushes three-member team to Maharashtra to contain Zika
Aedes aegypti mosquito is known to carry the Zika virus. (File photo)
Aedes aegypti mosquito is known to carry the Zika virus. (File photo)
others

Centre rushes three-member team to Maharashtra to contain Zika

The team will work with the state health department to see whether the action plan for Zika management is being implemented and recommend necessary public health interventions, according to a release from the health ministry
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 05:09 PM IST

A three-member Central team has been rushed to Maharashtra to help in effective containment of the Zika case reported in Pune. The team consists of a health expert from regional director of Pune, a gynaecologist from lady Hardinge Medical College, and an entomologist (someone who studies insects) from National Institute of Malaria Research.

The team will work with the state health department to see whether the action plan for Zika management is being implemented and recommend necessary public health interventions, according to a release from the health ministry.

Zika is transmitted by the bite of aedes aegypti mosquito that also spreads dengue, yellow fever, and West Nile. Most people who get the infection report mild symptoms such as fever, malaise, joint pain, and rashes. However, in pregnant women, the infection can lead to microcephaly in the foetus, or an underdeveloped brain and head of the child.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.