Channi announces vigilance probe into PPAs

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced a vigilance bureau probe into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that the state entered into from 2007-2017, the decade that the SAD-BJP alliance held power.

Addressing the House after the tabling of the White Paper on power sector (2006-07 to 2020-21), Channi said he was ordering the vigilance department to fix responsibility on those involved in derailing the state’s economy by looting the state exchequer for their vested interests. “These PPAs hit the power sector and resulted in high cost of power in the state. Such was the process adopted for these PPAs that in some cases, rates were negotiated thrice without tenders,” said Channi, reiterating his government’s commitment to nail dishonest leaders of the SAD-BJP government, who amassed ill-gotten wealth through mafias of sand, transport and drugs.

Welcoming Channi’s announcement, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema demanded that the vigilance probe needed to be time-bound. Channi, however, chose not to respond.

Before this, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal had said that the PPAs had cost the government ₹50,000 crore. Higher education minister Pargat Singh had said that Punjab never needed the power, as projected in the PPAs.

On sacrilege cases, Channi said investigations would be brought to a logical conclusion, so that perpetrators of such heinous crime were given exemplary punishment. Channi adds big sharks involved in drug mafia would not be spared.

The CM added he was quite hopeful that sealed reports on drugs menace would be opened on November 18 with the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court.

Training his guns at Majithia, the CM said the Akali leader was trying to intentionally disturb the special session, since its start just to find an excuse to be ousted from the House. “Majithia and his party men didn’t have courage to face the criticism against Akali Dal’s misdeeds of rampant corruption and nepotism during its misrule of over 10 years,” he claimed.

Lambasting the AAP for ridiculing the state government for taking pro-people decisions, Channi added that he was from a humble background and was an Aam Aadmi (common man) in the real sense. “I am well-versed with a common man’s concerns and hardships and am working to make life easier for them,” he said.