Charges framed against five in a 2013 draft case

In a 2013 draft case, the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has framed charges against five accused including an assistant manager, New Officers Colony branch of State Bank of India in Patiala.

The accused include Gurpreet Singh, 41, of Hasanpur in Sangrur (Punjab), Naresh Kumar, 51, of Rajpura in Patiala, Ashok Kumar, 42, and Shilpa Rani, 33, of Bhatia Colony in Fatehabad (Haryana).

The case dates back to 2013, when Gurpreet Singh opened an account with Uttrakhand Gramin Bank, Balawala, Dehradun after impersonating himself as Neeraj Kumar, chief, Haryana public health engineering department, Panchkula.

As per CBI, he submitted forged documents and entered into a conspiracy with others. The co-accused include Naresh Kumar, who was posted at assistant manager, New Officers Colony branch of State Bank of India in Patiala, Ashok Kumar, Shilpa Rani and Jarnail Singh (approver).

As per CBI, even the mobile number used by Naresh for coordinating with other co-accused was bought using forged documents.

The court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge, CBI observed that they all dishonestly accessed the account, used fake and forged cheques in 2013 and 2015, and fraudulently withdrew ₹13.53 crore from an account of engineer-in-chief, maintained with the SBI, Sector 10 Panchkula in the name of Kumar.

Hence, charges have been framed under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the PC Act, 1988 and Section 66 read with Section 43 of the IT Act, 2000.