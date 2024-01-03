Chargesheet filed against SHUATS vice chancellor in four cases

A day after the arrest of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) vice chancellor RB Lal, police filed chargesheet in four old cases lodged against him and others. Investigating officers in the cases registered his statement at Naini Central Jail and submitted the chargesheets on Tuesday. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

DCP trans-Yamuna Abhinav Tyagi said three chargesheets have been submitted at the court in three cases lodged at Naini police station and one at Ghoorpur police station. Investigations are pending in a case of attempt to murder lodged on Sunday. Chargesheet will also be filed in the case following investigations, he added.

It is worth mentioning that STF Prayagraj unit incharge Navendu Kumar has registered two FIRs in February last year against SHUATS vice chancellor RB Lal, chancellor JA Oliver, former registrar Ajay Lawrence, pro vice chancellor Sunita B Lal, director HRM Vinod B Lal, registrar Robin L Prasad, former director finance Stephen Das, dean Dr Mohd Imtiyaz, pro vice chancellor Sarvjeet Herbert, former director HRM Ranjan A John and office superintendent Ashok Singh. The first case was registered for illegal appointment of teachers at the university while the other case was registered for anomalies in expenditure of cash ₹5.56 lakh. One of the accused in the case had died during the investigations.

The third case in which chargesheet has been filed was registered by one Sarvendra Vikram Singh on June 21 last year against unidentified persons for assaulting him. During investigations, names of Vinod B Lal and RB Lal surfaced. It is worth mentioning that Vinod B Lal was arrested earlier and sent to jail.

The fourth case was registered at Ghoorpur police station by a woman against RB Lal, Vinod B Lal, Rajkaran, Mohd Rizwan and three unidentified persons for molestation, POCSO, issuing threats and Uttar Pradesh Illegal Religious Conversion Act.