Chhattisgarh: 14-year-old girl gangraped; 7 accused including 6 minors held

A 17-year-old girl was gang raped allegedly by seven persons including six minor boys in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, police said on Tuesday. Police said one of the accused is 18-years-old while others are minors, aged between 16 and 17 years. (Representational image)

The incident took place on Sunday night under Pathalgaon police station area when the girl, a resident of a nearby village which falls in adjoining Surguja district, had gone to attend a fair at a nearby market.

Surguja superintendent of police (SP) Yogesh Patel said a case was registered after the girl reached the nearest Sitapur police station on Monday.

“According to the girl, she went to a fair at a nearby weekly market which falls under another district, on Sunday. When she was returning at around 8pm, the girl was abducted by these accused who dragged her to a jungle and raped her,” said the SP.

According to the girl, she was known to one of the accused.

“Police zeroed in on seven accused and detained them. Of them, one is 18-years-old while others are minors, aged between 16 and 17 years,” the SP said.

As the incident occurred in Pathalgaon area of neighbouring Jashpur district, the Sitapur police has registered the case in this connection as a Zero FIR and it will be transferred to the Jashpur police for further action.