Chhattisgarh: 2 missing boys found dead in Baloda Bazar district

RAIPUR: Two boys, missing since Sunday, were found dead on Tuesday in a field outside Chakarbay village in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district, police said.

Police said that the kids were bludgeoned to death by unknown persons and have started investigating the case.

On Tuesday, the locals spotted the bodies in a field outside the village and called the police. The bodies were sent for autopsy and the reports are awaited. Both the victims, Shaurya Chelak (6) and Levendra Chelak (7) were neighbours and their parents lodged a missing complaint on Monday morning with Kashdol police station of the district.

“Prima facie, it seems that they were murdered by some people because we have found injuries on their heads and other parts of the body. A case under section 302 IPC has been registered and investigation has started,” said Deepak Jha, superintendent of police (SP), Baloda Bazar.

The district police have also sought help from the forensic team of Raipur.

“We pressed a dog squad into action at the murder spot and a forensic team has been called from Raipur. We are hoping that we will find something related to murder soon,” the SP said.

When asked about any lead in the murder of the kids, the SP said that police have no concrete lead in the case.

“We have started investigating the murder and to know the exact motive behind the murder we need more time. Police are taking statements of the parents and family members and we are expecting some lead in the case soon,” Jha added.

