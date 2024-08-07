Chhattisgarh: CBI conducts searches at 16 locations in PSC scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at 16 locations across Chhattisgarh, including Raipur, Bhilai, Durg, Bilaspur, and Kurud, in connection with the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) scam. For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)

The raids were carried out at the residences and offices of several high-ranking officials, including police officers and politicians.

The CBI in its FIR last month named 16 people who were appointed as deputy collectors, deputy superintendents of police and other lucrative positions, alleging that CGPSC officials favoured them for the appointments.

The federal agency alleged that there were manipulations in the examination held in 2022, the results of which were declared on May 11, 2023.

The CBI’s FIR also named former Chhattisgarh governor Biswabhusan Harichanan’s secretary Amrit Kumar Xalxo’s son Nikhil and daughter Neha, who became deputy collectors; Chhattisgarh police deputy inspector general (DIG) KL Dhruv’s daughter Sakshi (deputy collector); Congress leader Sudhir Katiyar’s daughter Bhumika and son-in-law Sashank Goyal (deputy collectors); and Congress leader Rajendra Shukla’s daughter Swarnim (deputy collector).

The FIR named five more candidates linked to Congress leaders without naming the politicians.

Notably, the CBI probe is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Chhattisgarh police on February 7 this year after the BJP government came in power.

On February 16, the new government handed over the case to the CBI.