Chhattisgarh couple die by suicide a year after son killed in accident: Police

Raipur: A couple who had lost their son in a road accident a year ago allegedly died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, police said. The couple, in their late 40s, died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district. (Representative photo)

The couple, in their late 40s, were found hanging in the courtyard of their house on Sunday. After receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

According to the police, the couple’s only son was killed in a road accident around a year ago.

In a two-page handwritten suicide note recovered from the scene, the couple said that their son was their entire world and that after his death, their lives had become empty. “It feels as if we have died while still alive. Our body, mind and intellect were gradually becoming weak,” the note said.

Police said the contents of the note are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290