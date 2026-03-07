Chhattisgarh man beats cancer, secures UPSC AIR 946 from Beltukri village

After a long battle with cancer and multiple surgeries, Sanjay Dahariya from Beltukri village in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 946. Chhattisgarh man Sanjay Dahariya, diagnosed with cancer in 2011, overcomes health struggles to achieve UPSC All India Rank 946 in 2025 exam.

Diagnosed with parotid cancer in 2011 at the age of 23 while working in a Kolkata bank, Dahariya began his civil services preparation amid his health struggles.

Born into a farmer’s family, Dahariya studied at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Raipur after clearing the entrance test. During his school days, an interaction with a visiting IAS officer inspired him to pursue a career in the civil services, he said.

Medical tests confirmed parotid cancer after he noticed abnormal swelling near his right ear. “For months I could not accept the diagnosis and underwent multiple tests. I had no addictions and followed a healthy lifestyle, so I kept wondering how it happened,” he said.

Between 2011 and 2018, he underwent treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, including multiple surgeries and several cycles of radiation therapy. Despite the prolonged treatment, Dahariya continued working in the banking sector for several years to manage his medical expenses.

In 2019, he quit his job as a bank manager to focus on rebuilding his mental strength and preparing for the civil services examination.

Dahariya said the surgery affected the nerves on the right side of his face. He said the support he received during treatment helped him regain confidence.

“My experience with cancer and the kindness of some people gave me strength. Some people at the hospital helped patients like me and motivated us. They told me that if I ever became an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer, I should help others in need,” the 37-year-old added.

By 2022, his health had stabilised, and he resumed his preparations in earnest. He appeared for the UPSC examination for the first time in 2023 but was unsuccessful. In his second attempt in 2025, he secured the 946th rank. “I will get at least the Indian Revenue Service, but I hope that considering my SC category and medical condition, I may get the IAS,” Dahariya said.