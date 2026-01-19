Chhattisgarh: Man killed in IED blast in Bijapur

The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, identified as Aayta Kuhrami, a resident of Kasturipad village, had gone into a nearby forest. He inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED
Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 3:54 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
A 20-year-old man was killed after a pressure-triggered improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in Bijapur district, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, identified as Aayta Kuhrami, a resident of Kasturipad village, had gone into a nearby forest, officials said. He inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED, which detonated causing severe injuries to his legs.
The man succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital, police said.
Following the blast, security forces launched a search operation in the area to ascertain whether more explosive devices had been planted.