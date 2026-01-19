Chhattisgarh: Man killed in IED blast in Bijapur

A 20-year-old man was killed after a pressure-triggered improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. The man succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital, police said. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, identified as Aayta Kuhrami, a resident of Kasturipad village, had gone into a nearby forest, officials said. He inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED, which detonated causing severe injuries to his legs.

Following the blast, security forces launched a search operation in the area to ascertain whether more explosive devices had been planted.

Police also urged villagers to exercise caution while venturing into forested and remote areas and report any suspicious objects or activities to the nearest police station or security camp.

According to officials, Maoists frequently plant pressure IEDs on dirt tracks used by security personnel during anti-insurgency operations.

Earlier this month, on January 5, a 15-year-old boy was injured in a similar pressure IED blast in the district.