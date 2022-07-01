Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of 5 lakh killed in encounter with police

A Maoist carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar’s Sukma district on Friday, police said.

The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said.

The search operation inside the jungle is still on, officials added.

Also Read: In Chhattisgarh encounter, police kill Maoist named in 18 cases of violence

“On Friday, at around 10am, an exchange of fire took place between Maoist and jawans of District Reserve Guard (DRG) near Borapara jungles under Gadiras police station,” said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

Police said the encounter lasted for a few minutes.

“After the encounter ended, we recovered the body of a male Maoist from the spot. The deceased Maoist was initially identified as Kamlesh, Malenger Area Committee Member,” said the IG.

On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).

Around 18 cases of Maoist violence were registered against Deva.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON