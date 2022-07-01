Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar’s Sukma district on Friday, police said.
The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said.
The search operation inside the jungle is still on, officials added.
Also Read: In Chhattisgarh encounter, police kill Maoist named in 18 cases of violence
“On Friday, at around 10am, an exchange of fire took place between Maoist and jawans of District Reserve Guard (DRG) near Borapara jungles under Gadiras police station,” said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.
Police said the encounter lasted for a few minutes.
“After the encounter ended, we recovered the body of a male Maoist from the spot. The deceased Maoist was initially identified as Kamlesh, Malenger Area Committee Member,” said the IG.
On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
Around 18 cases of Maoist violence were registered against Deva.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
-
Bengaluru: Civic workers begin indefinite strike, demand permanent jobs
Over 15000 Porakarmikas (civic workers) on Friday began an indefinite strike in Bengaluru, demanding that their jobs be made permanent from the existing contract system and better salary to take care of their families. These civic workers are the backbone of every city corporation in Karnataka and especially Bengaluru which houses over 12million of the total 70million people in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics