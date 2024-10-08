Menu Explore
Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill man in Bijapur suspecting him to be a police informer

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 05:55 PM IST

With this, as many as 51 people have been killed by Maoists so far this year in different places of the Bastar division.

Maoists have allegedly killed a 55-year-old man suspecting him to be a police informer in Bijapur, the police said on Tuesday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The body of the victim, identified as Kanhaiya Tati, was found near a government school in Poshanpalli village under Bhopalpatnam police station limits on Tuesday morning.

“As per preliminary information, the Maoists took Tati and killed him using sharp-edged weapons after accusing him of acting as a police informer,” a police official said.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to hunt the Maoists and a combing operation is underway.

With this, as many as 51 people have been killed by Maoists so far this year in different places of the Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, according to the police.

