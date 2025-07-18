Chhattisgarh: Six Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Narayanpur

Raipur: At least six Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said on Friday. Several arms and explosive materials, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, were seized from the location. (Representative photo)

“The operation, launched based on intelligence inputs, is still underway,” a statement issued by the police said.

The six bodies of Maoists were brought to the district headquarters and are yet to be identified. “Joint teams of security personnel comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a search operation in the region after receiving inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres,” inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

“Intermittent exchange of fire between Maoists and security personnel began Friday afternoon and is still continuing in some pockets. So far, bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site,” Sundarraj added.

Several arms and explosive materials, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, were seized from the location. “Further operational details cannot be disclosed to ensure the safety and tactical advantage of the forces on the ground,” Sundarraj said.

Abujhmad, a heavily forested and rugged region, has been considered a Maoist stronghold due to its remote terrain and lack of road connectivity. Intensified anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh have forced the Maoists in India’s Maoism hotspot to reconstitute smaller units and hide in inaccessible areas.

Around 20,000 security forces have been deployed in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra for the operations. In 2024, 217 Maoists were killed. By mid-2025, the number rose to approximately 460. Security forces dealt a major blow to the Left-wing insurgency by killing Maoist chief Nambala Kesava Rao alias Basvaraju on May 20 in Chhattisgarh’s Dandakaranya. The government has set a target of eliminating Maoism from the country by next year.