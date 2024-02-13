Chopper services to Ayodhya yet to take off

LUCKNOW: The highly anticipated chopper service connecting various cities of the state to Ayodhya is yet to take off. The helicopters, which should have been flying in the air, are still grounded, much to the dismay of eager travellers. The helicopter service would be a game-changer for the tourism sector of the state, particularly for religious tourism (Sourced)

The launch of helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya, initially scheduled for January 19th and later postponed to January 26th, has been continuously delayed due to persistent bad weather conditions. As travellers eagerly await the commencement of these services, the tourism department remains optimistic about their positive impact on pilgrimage tourism and the overall economic landscape of the state.

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Meshram said, “The service will start soon, we are waiting for some more time as we don’t want to take any chances.”

He said that three choppers are already stationed in Ayodhya, with an additional three operating from Lucknow. Furthermore, plans for helicopter services connecting Ayodhya with Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Mathura, and Prayagraj are on track.

Meshram said that the proposed helicopter journey would have an estimated travel time of 30-40 minutes from Lucknow to Ayodhya, with each helicopter accommodating 6 to 8 passengers. “The helicopter service would be a game-changer for the tourism sector of the state, particularly for religious tourism,” he sasid

The pricing structure for different routes includes ₹11,327 per person for the 40-minute flight from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya, ₹14,159 per person for the 55-minute flight from Varanasi, ₹14,159 per person for the 45-minute flight from Lucknow, and ₹14,159 per person for the 50-minute flight from Prayagraj. For longer flights, such as those from Mathura and Agra lasting 135 minutes, the fare is set at ₹35,399 per person.

Meanwhile, officials have set the fare for the aerial darshan experience at ₹3,539 per person, striving to make it an affordable and inclusive endeavour. Passengers seeking aerial darshan are required to make advance bookings, with the tour lasting a maximum of 15 minutes and covering key landmarks such as the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat.