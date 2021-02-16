Class 12 student killed outside Batala school over property dispute, 2 held

A class 12 student died soon after he was attacked by two persons allegedly over a property dispute outside his school at Ghuman village in the Batala sub-division of Gurdaspur district, the police said.

Two of the nine persons against whom a case, including charges of murder, was registered, were arrested.

The incident took place on Monday when Simrandeep Singh, 18, came out of Baba Namdev Senior Secondary School after appearing in his English examination. “His younger brother Harmandeep Singh was waiting for him on a bike to take him home. As the two were about to leave, two bike-borne youngsters came and attacked them with a ‘datar’ (a sharp-edged weapon),” the police said.

Harmandeep, who also suffered minor injuries, somehow managed to escape and rushed to the local police station to inform the cops about the attack.

The assailants fled from the spot, leaving him groaning in pain. Simrandeep, who suffered injuries on his head, neck and chest, was taken to a nearby hospital by the school staff but was declared brought dead by doctors, said the eyewitnesses.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, in which two persons are seen hitting the 18-year-old with the weapons. The assailants have not been identified yet, the police said.

The family of the victim, who belongs to nearby Sellowal village, shifted to Hoshiarpur district six months ago over the alleged property dispute with their neighbours, it is learnt.

He had come from Hoshiarpur to appear in the examination.

Simrandeep’s father Hardev Singh, the complainant, accused his neighbour’s family of killing his son.

Ghuman police station in-charge Surinder Singh said those arrested were identified as Harmanpreet Singh and Gurmeet Kaur.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rachhpal Singh said teams were conducting raids to nab the absconding accused.