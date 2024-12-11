CM Adityanath in Prayagraj today ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will again visit Sangam City and Kumbh Nagar on Thursday, the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Prayagraj on December 13. The PM is scheduled to formally inaugurate Mahakumbh-2025 and review preparations for the mega fair. This will mark the CM’s third visit to Prayagraj in the past 15 days. Checkered plates being installed on roads connecting various sectors of the tent city for Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Earlier, the CM visited Prayagraj on November 27 and December 7. He is also slated to be present during the Prime Minister’s programme on December 13.

As per the schedule, the CM will arrive in Prayagraj at the Police Line by helicopter at 12 noon and proceed to the central hospital in Sector-1 of Kumbh Nagar to inspect the hospital and its services for pilgrims. He will then head to Quila Ghat near Sangam at 12:25 pm to inspect the special jetty constructed there and visit Sangam Nose at 12:30 pm. The PM is set to perform Ganga Pujan at the platform set up at Sangam Nose during his visit.

At 12:40 pm, the CM will visit the Akshayvat to inspect the newly developed Akshayvat Corridor and then proceed to the Bade Hanuman Temple at 12:50 pm to review the temple corridor. He will inspect the Saraswati Koop at 1:05 pm before visiting the temporary Prayagraj Mela Authority office near Parade Ground. The CM will hold a meeting with public representatives at the temporary office from 1:10 pm to 1:40 pm.

Later, the CM will inspect the STP in Sector-6 of the mela area at 2:05 pm and evaluate the Salori drain waste treatment using Geotube technology until 2:15 pm. He will then visit the Akhara Sector at Triveni Marg from 2:20 pm to 2:30 pm, followed by the Ganga Riverfront Road in Jhunsi at 2:35 pm and Chatnag Ghat until 2:45 pm. The CM is scheduled to leave for Lucknow from the Police Line helipad at 3 pm.

Immediately after the Chief Minister’s inspection, all the sites to be visited by the PM on December 13 will be handed over to SPG personnel.

Preparations for the Prime Minister’s programme have intensified. On Wednesday afternoon, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Additional DCP N Kolanchi, DM of Kumbh Nagar Vijay Kiran Anand, Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar Mandar, and other officials inspected the public meeting venue. A selfie point has also been set up near the PM’s stage, where both the Prime Minister and chief minister will have photos clicked on December 13.

At the venue, Mahakumbh projects worth ₹7,000 crores, which are fully ready, will be inaugurated. Additionally, new development projects are likely to be announced.