CMs of BJP-ruled states to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla

Rajesh Kumar Singh Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya (sourced)

Rajesh.singh@htlive.com

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

LUCKNOW: After experiencing a large influx of devotees from across the country, Ayodhya is all set to witness a political spectacle from January end with arrival of the chief ministers and ministers of the BJP-ruled states to have darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built temple, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also likely to visit Ayodhya on February 1, a day ahead of the beginning of Budget session, along with his cabinet ministers to offer prayers.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit the temple town on February 2, while Eknath Shinde, chief minister of Maharashtra, along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, is expected to land in Ayodhya on February 5.”

“People have been eagerly awaiting the construction of the Ram Temple, and now the time has come to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla,” Dhami said while announcing his visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Chief minister of Tripura, Manik Saha will also visit Ayodhya on February 5 along with the cabinet ministers. “A new era of Ram Rajawat or rule of Raam is beginning with the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya”, he said.

Upon Saha’s request, the railway ministry has allocated three special trains for devotees from Tripura to visit Ayodhya. The trains are scheduled to leave Tripura on January 31, and Saha might reschedule his visit to coincide with the inauguration of the trains, said an officer.

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit Ayodhya on February 6 and 9, respectively, while newly elected chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma ia all set to reach Ayodhya with his cabinet ministers to seek Ram Lalla’s blessing on February 12. Goa chief minister, Pramod Sawant will pay the homage on February 15.

Sharing a post on X, Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he would visit Ayodhya on February 22 with his entire cabinet. Two days later, on February 24, Gujarat chief minister, Bhupendra Singh Patel will be present in Ayodhya and will hold a cabinet meeting as well. On March 4, Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Mohan Yadav will reach Ramnagri to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that amidst the extraordinary circumstances arising from the influx of devotees in Ayodhya, it is advisable to notify the local administration, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, or the state government at least a week in advance of any planned visit by distinguished dignitaries to Ayodhya. This proactive communication will facilitate better coordination and ensure a smooth and well-managed reception for these special guests, he said.