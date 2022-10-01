Complainant in graft case held while taking 1L bribe

In what can only be termed ironic, the Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a man while taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh to settle a graft case, in which he was the complainant.

A spokesperson of vigilance bureau said the accused has been identified as Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Roriwala village (Tambuwala) of Jalalabad sub-division in Fazilka district. A .32 bore revolver, a car and two mobile phones have been recovered from him.

The spokesperson said that Sukhjinder Singh was a complainant in a bribery case against Swaran Rani, junior engineer, MGNREGA, Fazilka, which was registered on August 4 under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act at vigilance police station in Ferozepur. Rani had allegedly been caught while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000.

The spokesperson said that Sandeep Singh, Rani’s brother, approached vigilance and alleged that Sukhjinder Singh was demanding ₹15 lakh from him to settle the case and they had struck a deal for ₹11 lakh.

After verification of facts and material evidence, a team from vigilance bureau’s economic offences wing (EOW) arrested Sukhjinder in the presence of two official witnesses while accepting ₹1 lakh.

An FIR has been lodged under the Section 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau police station.