Confusion grips K’taka over ‘partial lockdown’

Bengaluru: The restrictions in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka to contain the Covid- 19 surge has now turned into a partial lockdown as the shops and establishments that are not listed in the government order as ‘essential services’ have been asked to shut down operations.

Senior police officials confirmed that they had orders to shut down stores in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

“There was no clarity on the guidelines issued on Tuesday, prompting an addendum being issued on Wednesday. But that also was not interpreted properly leading to the confusion on Thursday,” a senior police officer said.

Praveen Sood, director general of police in Karnataka said that there would be better clarity available by Thursday evening.

Police patrol jeeps and motorcycles were seen making announcements that all businesses that were not in the specific list of essential services will have to close down. “We got orders this afternoon and are just following them,” a police officer said.

Several shopkeepers were caught off-guard with the announcement that comes two days after the government had clarified that business establishments will be allowed to remain open during the day.

Several small business owners said that they were just starting to see some recovery from the impact of the last lockdown and another would just crush their businesses and livelihood.

“Police arrived in the afternoon and asked us to shut the shops down,” said Peter Antony, a shopkeeper in Bengaluru’s SP Road. “We were told that lockdown will come to effect from Friday evening onwards, but the police came on Thursday evening. When we asked, they didn’t give us a proper answer,” he said.

The action comes a day after the state government made some modifications to its earlier orders on restrictions.

“All shops and establishments dealing with construction materials are permitted. All shops/commercial/private establishments except those mentioned above shall remain closed,” according to the order issued by P Ravi Kumar, Karnataka’s chief secretary.