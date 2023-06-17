Congress, CPM illiterates, can’t see work done in past nine years: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday castigated the Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) while lauding the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre in the past nine years. JP National President JP Nadda (Representative Photo)

Nadda was addressing two public gatherings at Santirbazar in Tripura and Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh as part of the celebration of the completion of nine years of the NDA government and also to launch BJP’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He would be visiting Sikkim and Assam in the next two days.

“Congress and CPM talk of poverty and unemployment but they themselves are illiterates. If there was so much poverty and unemployment, how did India become the 5th largest economy in the world under Modi’s leadership?” the BJP national president said at the Santirbazar meeting.

Speaking about the development in the past nine years, Nadda mentioned that over 13,125 km of border roads have been constructed in the country making remote locations along the international boundary accessible within hours.

In Namsai, he said that between 1947 to 2013, a total of 30,000 km of roads were constructed in Arunachal Pradesh, but just in the past nine years an additional 20,000 km of roads have been constructed.

More than 54,000 km of national highways have been constructed, over 36,000 km of railway tracks electrified and over four million homes constructed under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) since 2014, he listed.

Nadda stated that while earlier India was counted among the most corrupt countries in the world, in the past nine years, that perception has changed, and India is witnessing rapid development.

He added that the events of the past few years like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war have failed to hurt the Indian economy and at present the country is the fastest-growing economy in the world with a GDP growth rate of 8.7% while it’s 5.9% for the United States of America (USA).

“Our illiterate Congress brothers keep talking about inflation. I would like to remind them that the rate of inflation in India is 4.2% while in the USA it’s 4.8%. The rate of inflation of food items in India is 2.9% while in the USA it’s 6.7%,” said Nadda in Namsai.

He stated that Congress stood for corruption, commission, non-governance, policy paralysis, nepotism, family first and failure of law and order and CPM meant targeted killings, loot of provident funds, lawlessness, corrupt administration, loot of rations, physical liquidation of political opponents.

“On the other hand, BJP means development, highways, railways, airways, internet, infrastructure, education, health, the welfare of poor, welfare of women, empowerment of youths and ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas’,” said Nadda.

