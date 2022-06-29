Congress demands EC to launch inquiry into Tripura violence

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the alleged violence in Tripura after the recently held bypolls. They also demanded that the Election Commission launch an independent inquiry into the incident.

“Our first demand is that an independent inquiry needs to take place through the Election Commission as it is post-election related violence… We have also requested for protection for the Congress state office and for the workers,” said Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar. He alleged that the BJP indulges in violence every time it feels threatened by an Opposition party.

On Sunday, the results for the Tripura bypolls were announced in which the saffron party won three assembly seats out of four and the Congress won the remaining one seat. The declaration of results saw incidents of violence across Tripura with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), alleging that one of their party offices was ransacked by unidentified miscreants. Similarly, according to the Congress, 20 people including Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha were injured. However, the police said injuries to only three people were reported.

“Across the nation, the BJP is using violence as a tool to suppress their political opponents, this is worrisome. Today, we spoke to the Chief Election Commissioner and apprised them of the violence carried out by the party,” Kumar added. He further alleged that even the Election Commission is worried about these violent incidents.

BJP spokespersons were unavailable to comment on the matter.