Congress demands EC to launch inquiry into Tripura violence
The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the alleged violence in Tripura after the recently held bypolls. They also demanded that the Election Commission launch an independent inquiry into the incident.
“Our first demand is that an independent inquiry needs to take place through the Election Commission as it is post-election related violence… We have also requested for protection for the Congress state office and for the workers,” said Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar. He alleged that the BJP indulges in violence every time it feels threatened by an Opposition party.
On Sunday, the results for the Tripura bypolls were announced in which the saffron party won three assembly seats out of four and the Congress won the remaining one seat. The declaration of results saw incidents of violence across Tripura with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), alleging that one of their party offices was ransacked by unidentified miscreants. Similarly, according to the Congress, 20 people including Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha were injured. However, the police said injuries to only three people were reported.
“Across the nation, the BJP is using violence as a tool to suppress their political opponents, this is worrisome. Today, we spoke to the Chief Election Commissioner and apprised them of the violence carried out by the party,” Kumar added. He further alleged that even the Election Commission is worried about these violent incidents.
BJP spokespersons were unavailable to comment on the matter.
-
BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own. Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP's false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government's work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya.
-
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
-
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
-
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
-
Helmetless rider killed in Pune road accident
A 18-year-old helmetless rider lost Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop's life after being run over by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning. According to the police officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday. Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop, was riding his motorcycle when a truck loaded with sugar rammed into his bike near Khadi Machine chowk.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics