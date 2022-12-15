Congress demands neutral central agency to probe PMGSY implementation in Manipur

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC-I) on Wednesday demanded for a neutral central agency to investigate the alleged scam in the implementation of Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects in the northeastern state.

Senior spokesperson Ningombam Bhupenda Meitei of MPCC-I made the announcement while addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

“The MPCC demands for a neutral central agency to investigate the PMGSY Road Scam in Manipur,” senior spokesperson Bhupenda of MPCC(I) said.

”We would like this central agency to investigate so that the people of Manipur come to know the involvement of any minister or ministers, the government official, contractor, middle men or any others involved in the scam.”

He added, “We also demand that any minister/s involved in the case must be dropped from the council of ministers during the investigation period so that the investigation remains impartial and fair.”

Regarding the accusation of uploading a post in the social media by MPCC-I president K Meghachandra regarding the alleged discrepancy in the implementation of PMGSY projects in certain districts, senior spokesman of MPCC-I clarified, “We would like to state very categorically that a document which has been uploaded in the Indian National Congress Facebook page has nothing to do with the Manipur legislative assembly.”

On Tuesday, Manipur’s rural development & panchayati raj minister Y Khemchand had accused the Congress party of disregarding and violating the rules of the state assembly to take political advantage over the issues pertaining to implementation of PMGSY projects in the state.

Khemchand said MPCC-I president Meghachandra is the chairman of public accounts committee of the state assembly.