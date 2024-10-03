Congress nominee promises to transform Rewari, deliver poll guarantees

Gurugram: Congress candidate from Rewari and sitting MLA Chiranjiv Rao on Thursday held a road show in Rewari city, which was attended by a large number of party workers and Congress supporters, including party president from neighbouring Rajasthan Govind Singh Dodasara, who called upon people to vote for the party and ensure victory of party candidate. Chiranjiv Rao, while addressing the people asked them to vote for change and ensure Congress victory in Rewari as the constituency will not only get development but also an important share in the Congress government. He also asserted that all the guarantees announced by Congress in its manifesto such as jobs, stipend to women and other promises will be delivered. On Thursday, Chiranjiv Rao said that his family has done lot of work in Rewari as part of his poll pitch. (HT PHOTO)

Rewari is witnessing a four cornered fight with Laxman Singh from Congress, Satish Yadav from AAP and Sunny Yadav fighting as an independent candidate. Rao, who is the son of Congress veteran captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav has roped in several top Congress leaders to campaign in Rewari.

On Thursday, Chiranjiv Rao said that his family has done lot of work in Rewari but during his stint as MLA the current BJP government discriminated against the constituency as he was an opposition MLA and did not allow development. “The Congress is now forming the government and I ask the people to give me a chance again. Rewari will witness unprecedented development in the next five years under the Congress government and it will also get a share in government,” he said.

Once the Congress government is formed, Rao said they will ensure that Congress guarantees such as ₹2000 rupees per month is given to women, gas cylinder is given at a subsidized rate if Rz 500 rupees. “Our government will give ₹6000 pension to elderly, disabled and widows, old pension scheme will be given to employees, and we will recruit two lakh permanent employees,” he said.

Rajasthan Congress president and opposition leader Govind Singh Dodasara said that people of Rewari are fed up with inflation, unemployment and corruption and they want change. “The people must vote for Chiranjiv Rao to end the misrule of BJP so that government employees, businessmen, soldiers, farmers can get relief,” he said.

Six time Rewari MLA Ajay Yadav said that there is lot of anger among the people about inflation, unemployment, corruption, property ID and family ID in the state and the people have decided to vote for change. “This is one of the largest roadshows ever in the state. The Congress Party is going to form its government by winning more than 70 seats,” he said.