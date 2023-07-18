Constable booked in disproportionate assets case

An FIR has been registered against the former gunner of deceased president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri, at Colonelganj police station here under Prevention of Corruption Act. As per the complaint, the constable was found guilty of possessing disproportionate assets. (Pic for representation)

The case was registered on Monday night under section 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) under Prevention of Corruption Act following complaint lodged by inspector Thakur Das of anti-corruption unit in Prayagraj. Das was carrying out an investigation against constable Ajay Kumar Singh on the instructions of the state government.

Ajay Kumar Singh is presently posted in Kaushambi district.

In his complaint given to Colonelganj police, inspector Thakur Das said that constable Ajay Kumar Singh had earned cash ₹95,79,591 through legal sources. However, during the same duration, the accused spent cash ₹1,22,58,251 on his movable and immovable assets, investments, expenditure on family etc.

Investigations proved that Ajay Kumar Singh spent cash ₹26,78,660 more than his legally earned income and was found guilty of possessing disproportionate assets.

SHO at Colonelganj police station Brajesh Kumar Singh said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of inspector Das following investigations.

Hailing from Balia district, Ajay Kumar Singh was recruited in UP Police as a constable in July 2005. During his posting in 2012 in Prayagraj, he was deployed in security of the then Akhada Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri. However, during his posting Singh earned massive assets worth several crores in Prayagraj and even Ballia.

Ajay had also purchased flats in Prayagraj in the name of his wife and also bought luxury cars and motorcycles. He was in security duty of Narendra Giri for a long time and was considered close to him. After Narendra Giri’s death in September, 2021 Singh was accused of corruption by Anand Giri, disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri.

Social activist Nutan Thakur had also made a complaint against Ajay Kumar Singh and provided evidence against him. Singh was transferred to Kaushambi soon afterwards on instructions of senior officials.