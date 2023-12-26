Constable injured in shoot-out succumbs

A constable who sustained bullet injuries after a criminal and his family members opened fire at a police team in a Kannauj village on Monday evening, succumbed at a hospital in Kanpur on Tuesday during treatment. (Pic for representation)

The deceased Sachin Rathi had joined the police force in 2019.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The bullet that hit the constable got lodged in his abdomen after passing through the thigh.

Reportedly, the police team went to serve a non-bailable warrant on the history-sheeter when he and his family opened fire at the police team.

SP Kannauj Anand Kumar Anand has confirmed the death, and the criminal identified as Ashok alias Munna Yadav, his son Tinku and his wife Shyama have been arrested. Following the shoot-out, Munna Yadav and Tinku also got injured. It is alleged that Munna’s wife Shyama provided the duo with arms and ammunition during the shoot-out.

Munna Yadav has around 20 criminal cases against him with history sheet 40A in Chibramau.

The SP said the police got a tip off about Munna’s presence in his house. Since an NBW was pending against him, the Chibramau and Bishungarh police went to arrest him. As soon as the team reached near his house, Munna and his family members opened fire.

“Munna was helped by his wife Shyama who was providing arms and ammunition to her husband and son Tinku,” said Anand.

The criminal, the police said, was using the CCTV feed in the house to keep a check on the movement of the police team.

They tried to escape but they were cornered following a shoot-out.

Injured Rathi was first taken to 100-bed Chibramau hospital from where he was referred to hospital in Kanpur where he passed away.

The police have found a double barrel gun, two country made pistols, some crude bombs in the house.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, the revenue department team surveyed Munna Yadav’s house.