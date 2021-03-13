Containment zones make a comeback in rural Pune

PUNE To contain the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection the administration has now reintroduced containment zones in rural areas of Pune and as of March 10, there are 46 hotspots.

During the first wave in September 2020, Pune rural had 165 hotspots.

On March 12, out of the 3,200 new virus cases, over 570 were reported from the rural areas.

In 15 days the administration found 243 index cases which further led to more than 700 odd contact cases. Around 40 per cent of the cases have been detected through the door to door surveys in rural areas, said, officials.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “We have about 50 containment zones in rural areas in Pune. An area is declared as a hotspot when there are more than ten Covid cases and in more than three unrelated families that live/work in geographical proximity - can come in contact with each other by shared market, and others which are through community transmission.”

“Among the most affected villages, all are in continuation of the city. Cases in Baramati are high due to intensive survey. Most patients are asymptomatic,” he said.

He further added that the spread of the infection is high as the administration has found 243 index cases through the door to door surveys. “These cases have further led to 700 odd contact cases. At least 40 per cent of the cases have been detected by surveys,” he said.

From February 19 to March 6, 2021, the administration undertook three surveys, ASHA survey, Fever clinics and Super spreader surveys in which 19,25,338 people were surveyed out of which 9,809 were found to be suspected of influenza-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) out of these suspected 412 were found to be confirmed cases of Covid.