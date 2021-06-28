Convoy of cars parked on athletic track of Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex draws BJP fire

PUNE A convoy of cars parked on the athletic track of the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday, during the visit of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and state sports and youth affairs minister, Sunil Kedar, has caused an uproar. Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole tweeted about the incident.

Rijiju tweeted, “As it is we are lacking sufficient sports facilities in our country. All the sports centres need proper care.”

The sports complex was used for a meeting on an upcoming sports international university project.

The directorate of Sports and Youth and Services, government of Maharashtra, on Sunday issued a circular stating “Only one car was allowed on the main athletic stadium, that too on the concrete cement platform. A few cars followed the first car and the situation got out of control. We regret whatever happened and such issues will not happen in the future.”

Shirole tweeted, “Not only has the athletic track worth crores of rupees at Shiv Chhaptrapati Sports Complex been damaged, but the spirit of sportspersons who bring glory to our nation has been severely dented by the shameful & arrogant actions of MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) leadership.

“Don’t get me wrong. I love cricket but imagine the uproar if SUVs drove and parked over the pitch of an international cricket ground. That is what the MVA leadership did... disrespected and destroyed an international athletic track, and with it the morale of our athletes.”

“At a time when PM Modi is inspiring our sportsperson to bring glory for our country, the tall leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadhi government are doing such shameful acts. I demand immediate apology from them and an impartial inquiry into the entire incident,” said Shirole.