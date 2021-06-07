Home / Cities / Others / Cop held for consuming liquor
Cop held for consuming liquor

PATNA An assistant sub inspector (ASI) in Patna was arrested Monday after a video purportedly showing him consuming alcohol in a police station on Sunday evening went viral
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 09:06 PM IST

PATNA

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) in Patna was arrested Monday after a video purportedly showing him consuming alcohol in a police station on Sunday evening went viral.

The ASI, Dinesh Yadav, was posted with Gaurichak police station in the state capital.

Police sources said some locals filmed Yadav consuming liquor and uploaded the video clip it on social media.

A breathalyser test on the ASI confirmed alcohol consumption after which he was arrested and sent to jail, police sources said, adding that investigations revealed Yadav would consume liquor frequently at his residence.

