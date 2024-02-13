Cops arrange e-rickshaws for differently abled pilgrims at Magh Mela

Apart from ensuring the safety of pilgrims, the cops at Magh Mela are also taking care of differently abled people and helping them in every possible way. The e-rickshaws at the Magh Mela. (HT Photo)

In one such commendable initiative, the cops have arranged e-rickshaws for such persons to help them reach the Sangam ghat and take the holy dip. The facility will continue till the Magh Mela concludes.

This effort is drawing much appreciation from the senior police officials as well.

On Mauni Amavasya, the entry of vehicles was prohibited due to heavy crowd. The entry of vehicles was allowed only till the parking lot and from then onwards the journey was supposed to be on foot for the pilgrims. While other pilgrims could walk to the Sangam nose, the differently abled and senior citizens were facing inconvenience.

After this scenario, Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma made arrangements to ensure that such pilgrims do not have to walk or carried by their kin to reach Sangam.

On his instructions, the policemen hired over a dozen e-rickshaws. Special police stickers have been pasted on these e-rickshaws and the policemen have been given one e-rickshaw each along with its driver. The e-rickshaws have been deployed at all barricading, parking lots and other main places of Mela area.

Cops kept an eye and offered help to every differently abled pilgrim found moving towards the Sangam bank and other ghats. They were also dropped back to the parking and the main roads where they can find other conveyance to return home. Senior citizens were also provided help by policemen.

A Chitrakoot resident Suman Devi who walks with the help of a crutch, thanked cops when they approached her and dropped her in an e-rickshaw to Sangam.

Another differently abled pilgrim Mahendra Kumar said that he came all the way from Pratapgarh alone. He was near Parade ground when policemen approached him. Mahendra said he was amazed and happy over the service of policemen.

DGP Prashant Kumar praised the efforts of Prayagraj police. Through a tweet the DGP said that the initiative will act as an inspiration for others. The initiative displays that Uttar Pradesh police is dedicated for service and safety of every section of the society, he added.