Counselling for admissions to Ayush colleges from Jan 7

Updated on Jan 02, 2023 10:46 PM IST

Candidates are to get their online registration done by January 11 and the state merit will be declared on January 14

This time, counselling will be done by the National Informatics Centre. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Counselling for admissions to the undergraduate seats of Ayush colleges in Uttar Pradesh will begin on January 7. According to the director of homeopathy and secretary counselling board, Dr Arvind K Verma, candidates are to get their online registration done by January 11 and the state merit will be declared on January 14. Candidates can fill their choice on January 15 and 16.

“The admissions shall be done by January 24 and counselling by January 27. This includes the process of updating seats,” said Dr Verma. This time, the counselling will be done by the National Informatics Centre. As earlier reported, additional checks are being introduced this year following the expose of a scam in 2021 counselling when ineligible candidates were given admission. Last year, the counselling process was undertaken by an outsourced agency.

