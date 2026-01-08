Gaya police solved the Sherghati couple’s brutal murder case by arresting two accused from Jharkhand. Police also recovered the murder weapon and other evidence. Couple’s brutal murder case solved, two arrested from Jharkhand

The main accused was upset with his wife’s affair with the deceased Pradip Yadav (55) and he killed the man in revenge. He also killed Pradip’s wife Keshari Devi (50), fearing she could be a witness, police said on Thursday.

Pradip Yadav and Keshri Devi were brutally killed by slitting their throats, while the couple was sleeping in a makeshift hut at the barn to guard their crops at Champi village under Sherghati police station area in the night of December 25.

Following the recovery of bodies in the morning, police registered a case against unidentified criminals as the family members or villagers could not name a suspect or explain a motive behind the murders, police said.

Taking into view the gravity of the case, as the accused had left no clue, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, Magadh Zone, Anand Kumar formed a SIT in the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sherghati, Shailendra Singh with district intelligence unit and forensic experts to assist in investigation.

The SIT conducted technical surveillance and activated ground intelligence leading to arrest of main accused Manoj Manjhi of Champi and his associate Raghuni Manjhi of Mahuadih village from a stone crusher unit in Chatra district of adjacent Jharkhand state, at a distance of about 70km south to the crime spot, the ASP said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and said that the deceased Pradip Yadav had an illicit relationship with Manoj Manjhi’s wife and the couple had frequent disputes and fights on the issue. Manoj Manjhi hatched a plan with his friends to eliminate Yadav to end the problem forever.

On the fateful night, Manjhi and his friends killed Yadav by cutting his throat while he was sleeping in the barn with his wife. They also killed his wife who had identified the accused, the ASP said.

Police also recovered the knife and axe used in the murder and a blood stained t-shirt worn by the main accused during the crime, from a natural water source near Champi village, on the identification of the accused. Raids were on to arrest the other accused, the ASP said.