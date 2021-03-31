Covid +ve Ambedkar varsity VC seeks postponement of convocation

After testing positive for COVID-19, the vice chancellor (V-C) prof Ashok Mittal has written to the Raj Bhawan seeking postponement of the 86th convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar University that was scheduled for April 5.

Governor Anandiben Patel and minister for higher education Dinesh Sharma were to attend the convocation function.

“The V-C has written to secretariat of governor house that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is on home quarantine and under treatment of principal of SN Medical College and Hospital,” informed university’s public relations officer (PRO) Prof Pradeep Shridhar.

‘The V-C has expressed his inability to attend the April 5 convocation and has thus requested for postponement of convocation” stated Prof Shridhar. Fresh date of convocation is yet to be decided, officials said.