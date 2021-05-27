Covid –ve woman delivers corona+ve baby

VARANASI: A Covid-19 negative woman delivered a Covid-19 positive baby girl at Sir Sundar Lal hospital, BHU, on May 25. The woman was admitted to the hospital on May 24.

A senior official of the hospital said that Supriya Prajapati (26), a native of Semra in Chandauli, was admitted to the gynecology ward of SSL hospital on May 24. The woman’s sample was taken for RTPCR test and sent to microbiology lab, BHU. She was found Covid negative.

She delivered a baby girl on May 25. The infant’s Covid test was done and was found positive for Covid-19.

Supriya Prajapati and her kin are surprised over the baby being Covid positive. Her kin said Supriya was healthy and both mother and baby were doing well..

SSL hospital medical superintendent Dr KK Gupta said that this was not a rare or abnormal incident. RT PCR test’s sensitivity was up to 70%. The woman’s sample might have gone beyond that sensitivity. So the woman’s Covid-19 test would be done again.